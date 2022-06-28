Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in June

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 15,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,859. Xcelerate has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

About Xcelerate (Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.