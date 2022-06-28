Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. 5,283,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,539. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.