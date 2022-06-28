Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $225.83 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $235.11 or 0.01131934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,638,531 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

