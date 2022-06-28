Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 3.7% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $175.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $20,780.98 or 1.00048351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 264,579 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

