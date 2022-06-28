WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) vs. Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Financial Analysis

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments 7.79% 24.16% 6.17% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WisdomTree Investments and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 74.88%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $304.32 million 2.64 $49.80 million $0.14 39.14 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

WisdomTree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

