Wing Finance Price Reaches $21.55 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00181492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

