Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 1,313.3% in June

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 1,313.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $100,388.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,018,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,095.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 100,968 shares of company stock worth $1,051,633 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,148. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

