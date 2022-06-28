Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. 6,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

