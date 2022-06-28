Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,406. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
