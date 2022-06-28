Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

