Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,844 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,002. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

