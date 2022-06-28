Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,817. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

