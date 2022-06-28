Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,405. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 43.90 and a quick ratio of 43.50.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%. Equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

