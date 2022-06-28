Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,311. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.