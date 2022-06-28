Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,502. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

