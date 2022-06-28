Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $362.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.