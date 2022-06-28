Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

