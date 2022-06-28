Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $6,332,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.44 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

