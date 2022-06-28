Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of WBA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

