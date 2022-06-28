Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Shares Down 3.4%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. 383,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 896,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

