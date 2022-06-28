Vonage (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Up to $17.58

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $19.25. Vonage shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 78,163 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.