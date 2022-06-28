Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 18,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 675,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,686,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,427,357.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,506 shares of company stock worth $8,481,872. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.