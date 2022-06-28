VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CSF opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

