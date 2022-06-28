Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

