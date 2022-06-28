Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 68% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 68% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $11,491.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00262751 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008149 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

