Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.53

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 3719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

