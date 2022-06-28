Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.53

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 3719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
