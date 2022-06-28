Verso Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $407,867.51 and approximately $4,589.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

