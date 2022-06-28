Vanilla Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $286.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $516,717.46 and $286.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,465.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.