Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 851.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
