Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 851.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 212,841 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,976,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,950,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,690,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 687,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period.

