Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,627,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

VTC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

