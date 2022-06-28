Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.16. 8,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,937. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.