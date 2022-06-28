Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,943. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

