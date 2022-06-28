Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

VTHR stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.77. 108,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,366. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $163.09 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.