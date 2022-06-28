Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $175.52. 4,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

