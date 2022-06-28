Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

