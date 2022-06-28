Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 481.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 55,372 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,896,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,518,000 after buying an additional 502,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 73,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,480. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.