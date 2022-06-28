Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,480. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

