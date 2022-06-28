VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1,320.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 5.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after purchasing an additional 911,438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,115,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.57. 86,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,523. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.50.

