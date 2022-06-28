Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $25.04. Valneva shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
