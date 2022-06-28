United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Shares Up 6.6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.65. 236,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,254,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30.

United Airlines ( NYSE:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

United Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

