Uniswap (UNI) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00024935 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $112.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,133,850 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

