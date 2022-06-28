Unifty (NIF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $146,009.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $10.77 or 0.00051133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $146,009.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,323.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.89 or 0.16272873 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00176861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014690 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

