Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $178,414.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.