UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $181.88 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. UMA has a market capitalization of $181.88 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00013056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,734,711 coins and its circulating supply is 67,072,059 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

