UBS Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $167.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $209.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.07.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

