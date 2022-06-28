U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. 125,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

