Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $27.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

