Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 29773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUWOY. Barclays raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

