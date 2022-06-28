Truist Financial Trims NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price to $66.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

