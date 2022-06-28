Truist Financial Trims Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price to $45.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

